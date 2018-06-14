Aomori: Corpse of woman, 67, found in residence

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the body of a 67-year-old woman was found in her residence in Aomori City, reports the TBS News (June 14).

At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the body of Noriko Kikuchi was found collapsed inside the residence, located in the in the Asahicho area, by her daughter. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed the woman dead at the scene.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Kikuchi died due to suffocation, according to police. She is believed to have died several days before the discovery.

The interior of the residence of Kikuchi, who lived alone, showed no signs that a struggle had taken place. As well, an examination of her corpse did not show signs of strangulation or assault.

However, blood likely belonging to Kikuchi was found inside the residence, which has caused police to treat the case as murder.