Bust reflects Tokyo’s boom in ‘granny hookers’

TOKYO (TR) – Last week, Tokyo police announced the bust of a so-called “delivery health” out-call business in the Uguisudani area of Taito Ward.

On April 16, Yumiko Ono, the 70-year-old manager of Teiai Tsukutsuku, allegedly dispatched a prostitute, 69, to a hotel in the ward to provide honban, or full sex, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Not overlooked by evening tabloid Nikkan Gendai (May 22) is the fact that the prostitute in question is not the oldest on the roster of Teiai Tsukutsuku, whose 13 female staff members are aged between 37 and 72.

Such an upper limit is, according to the tabloid, an example for how demand for elderly prostitutes is on the rise. To support such conjecture, the paper says it is widely believed that a waiting list of three days exists for establishments that offer full sex with a senior.

“They are what are called ‘granny hookers,'” says fuzoku scribe Takumi Higashide. “They are favored by men in their 30s and 40s, whose motive is in deriving pleasure in sex with a well-worn body. The fact that she perceived as gentle is another plus.”

The formula has worked. Since May of 2006, Teiai Tsukutsuku has accumulated 210 million yen in sales, according to police.

Before it was taken down, the Teiai Tsukutsuku web site listed prices as beginning at 10,000 yen for the first 60 minutes. “Have an unforgettable encounter with a mature, attractive lady,” it suggests.

However, there are limits. According to Higashide, the bones of such a prostitute are very brittle, resulting in a limit on the number of possible sexual positions. “And they can only handle three customers a day,” claims the writer.

According to Gendai, the majority of the outlets in the capital offering elderly prostitutes feature women in their 60s. As if to satisfy a perceived fetish, they will arrive at the hotel in a kimono gown.

“Afterwards, she will dress herself and go home,” assures Higashide. “The price can be as high as 50,000 yen per hour, but customers are rushing in due to the warm atmosphere of these women.”

Gendai remains skeptical but reminds its readership that a woman in her 70s who has sex everyday — gosh, up to three times — will look far more youthful than her actual age.