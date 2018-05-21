Boyfriend of AV starlet Nozomi Aso pleads guilty to illegal drug use

KANAGAWA (TR) – The boyfriend of popular adult video (AV) actress Nozomi Aso last week pleaded guilty to drug-related charges at the opening of his trial, reports evening tabloid Tokyo Sports (May 19).

On February 20, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department entered the Meguro Ward residence of Aso and found 56.762 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, valued at 3.6 million yen. Officers also found marijuana, cocaine and a weighing scale.

Officers later arrested Aso and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Aihei Takahata, on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law. The Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the pair in March. Aso has admitted to the allegations.

At the Yokohama District Court on May 18, Takahata pleaded guilty to possession and usage of stimulant drugs.

According to the paper, Aso got to know Takahata in October, 2016. After breaking up, they got back together in July of last year. They began living together in October.

Takahata started using stimulant drugs at the age of 19, when he was a bar host. Last year, he began purchasing the drugs in quantities of between 20 and 30 grams to evade arrest.

According to prosecutors, the suspects were in bed together in a basement bedroom upon the arrival of investigators, having used the illegal drugs together since the day before. The contraband was found subdivided into 26 bags placed in a storage cabinet. In addition to using, it is believed that the pair were involved in drug trafficking.

Debut in 2012

Aso, 33, whose real name is Aya Shimazaki, made her debut in the AV industry for label SOD Create in June of 2012. That title subsequently zoomed up to the top of sales chart the following month at distribution site DMM.com. Aso currently has nearly 150 titles listed on the site.

The native of Yokohama has garnered a reputation for an attractive appearance and a lack of reluctance in engaging in hard-core scenes. She has also worked as a gravure (pin-up) idol and a club DJ.

Possession of cocaine

The arrest is Aso’s second. In 2016, she was also found to be in possession of cocaine. Later that year, she was handed a suspended prison. Several months later, she became acquainted with Takahata.

Shortly before her latest arrest, it was learned that Aso began working at a so-called “delivery health” sex service in Tokyo.

Aso’s trial is scheduled to begin later this month.