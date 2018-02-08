AV actress Nozomi Aso enlists at Shibuya ‘delivery health’ service

TOKYO (TR) – Popular adult video (AV) actress Nozomi Aso has enlisted her services at a “delivery health” service in Shibuya Ward, the service revealed in a tweet on Thursday.

“With an extensive career as an AV actress, she has honed her craft,” reads the tongue-in-cheek introductory message on the site for service Love Chance, which dispatches girls on its roster to hotels within 30 minutes of Shibuya. The service charges 200,000 yen for the first 120 minutes of services from Aso, who is listed under “Super Premium Class.”

Aso, 29, made her debut in the AV industry for label SOD Create in June of 2012. That title subsequently zoomed up to the top of sales chart the following month at distribution site DMM.com. Aso currently has nearly 150 titles listed on the site.

The native of Yokohama has garnered a reputation for attractive appearance and lack of reluctance in engaging in hard-core scenes. She has also worked as a gravure (pin-up) idol and a club DJ.

Her popularity is not limited to Japan. In Taiwan, where her appearance has been likened to actress Lin Chi-ling, she has done modeling work. In 2014, she appeared in “Naked Ambition 3D,” the Hong Kong film directed by Lee Kung-lok that parodies Japan’s AV industry.

The AV actress is not without controversy. In 2016, law enforcement arrested Aso at her residence in Tokyo for possession of illegal drugs.