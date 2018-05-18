Tokyo: Ex-lawyer accused in second embezzlement case

TOKYO (TR) – Following the arrest of a 51-year-old former lawyer on suspicion of embezzling more than 50 million yen from an elderly woman, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have accused the suspect in a separate case, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 16).

In May of 2011, Kimihiko Sugaya, the former director of Active Innovation, allegedly embezzled about 70 million yen from a woman, aged in her 50s and living in Nakano Ward, via real estate negotiations and funds set aside for inheritance.

Sugaya was previously arrested and sent to prosecutors for allegedly withdrawing 53.2 million yen in inheritance entrusted to him by a woman, aged in her 70s and living in Koto Ward, in 2015.

In July of last year, the Tokyo Bar Association excommunicated Sugaya after it was learned that he reached a settlement in the case involving the woman living in Koto Ward.

Sugaya formerly served as a lawyer for professional baseball players and wrestlers.