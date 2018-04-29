Tokyo: Ex-lawyer nabbed in ¥50 million embezzlement

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week announced the arrest of a 51-year-old former lawyer on suspicion of embezzling more than 50 million yen from an elderly woman, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 26).

Between June of 2013 and November of 2015, Kimihiko Sugaya allegedly withdrew 53.2 million yen in inheritance entrusted to him by a woman, aged in her 70s and living in Koto Ward.

Sugaya, who has been accused of corporate embezzlement, admits to the allegations, according to police.

The money is believed to have been spent on entertainment and office expenses, police said.

Police are also investigating Sugaya over the possible embezzlement of around 80 million yen from another client.

In July of last year, the Tokyo Bar Association excommunicated Sugaya after it was learned that he reached a settlement in the case involving the woman living in Koto Ward.