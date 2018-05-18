Tokyo cops seize 50,000 DVDs in bust of illegal porn operation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a shop in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward that sold illegal pornographic DVDs, reports TBS News (May 17).

On May 15, police arrested Takashi Sato, 57, over the possession of 36 DVDs whose content did not include obscured male and female genitalia as mandated by law with intent to sell.

In a raid of the operation’s warehouse, police seized about 50,000 discs.

“In the past, business was good at another store where I worked,” Sato was quoted by police. “So I thought I would give managing my own store a try.” Four other persons were arrested in the case.

The operation, which solicited customers in the street, sold the discs at a rate of 30 for 10,000 yen. After customers selected titles from a computer, the discs were brought from the warehouse.

Over the past eight months, the business accumulated 54 million yen in sales, police said.