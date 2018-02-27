Tokyo cops seize 75,000 illegal porn DVDs in Kabukicho raids

TOKYO (TR) – For shops peddling illegal pornographic DVDs in the capital, the hits just keep on coming.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday busted two such shops in separate raids in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward and arrested five persons, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 27).

On February 11, two employees at one of the shops, including Naito Mizukami, 40, allegedly sold DVDs whose content did not include obscured male and female genitalia as mandated by law to a male customer for 10,000 yen.

According to police, the shop opened following busts of similar operations in the capital in December of last year. In order to evade another bust, staff members escorted prospective customers inside from the street once it was confirmed law enforcement was not present.

In the bust of the other shop, police arrested three other persons. All five suspects admit to the allegations, according to police.

During the raids, police seized 75,000 discs. The shops accumulated 9 million yen in revenue monthly, police said.