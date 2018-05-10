OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a Vietnamese national who is suspected in several robberies in Nishinari Ward this month, reports NHK (May 8).

On Tuesday, police apprehended Nguyen Trong Nhan, 29, of no known occupation, on a road in the Bainan area of Nishinari. At the time, he was in possession of a bag that contained a sashimi knife (with a 26-centimeter-long blade), ties and a rope. He was accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Two days before, a man wielding a knife entered Art Beauty Parlor, located in the Tsurumibashi area. “Hand over the money,” he said while thrusting the weapon in front of the woman. After tying up her arms and legs with a cord, he fled the scene with 200,000 yen from a register.

The following day, similar robberies took place within 10 minutes of one another at another salon, located 1 kilometer from Art Beauty Parlor, and a clothing store. In those cases, the victims reported the perpetrator as appearing to be a foreigner.

Nguyen was apprehended after he was found to resemble the perpetrator in each of the three incidents as seen in security camera footage.