Osaka: Female manager of beauty salon, 72, slashed during robbery

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who slashed the female manager of a beauty salon in Nishinari Ward during a robbery on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 6).

At around 11:55 a.m., the suspect entered Art Beauty Parlor, located in the Tsurumibashi area. “Hand over the money,” he said while thrusting a knife in front of the woman.

After tying up her arms and legs with a cord, he fled the scene with 200,000 yen from a register. The woman later alerted police after freeing herself.

At the time of the incident, the parlor was open but there were no customers. The woman suffered a light injury due to being slashed in the right hand, according to the Nishinari Police Station.

Believed to be in his 30s, the man was dressed in a white coat and black pants, police said.

Police are seeking the man’s whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.