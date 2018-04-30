Tokyo: Tokio member apologizes for molesting school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Last week, Tatsuya Yamaguchi, a member of the popular all-male group Tokio, offered an apology after being accused of molesting a high school girl, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 27).

As reported previously, Yamaguchi, 46, summoned the girl to his residence in Minato Ward in February. While drunk, he is then alleged to have forcibly kissed her and committed other acts deemed obscene.

“It is inexcusable that I could not resist [inviting her over],” Yamaguchi, 46, said at a press conference on Thursday. “Because she was a minor, I guess she found an adult like me frightening.”

Yamaguchi, who has been sent to prosecutors on suspicion of indecent assault, admitted to the allegations during questioning. Initially, he said that he did not recall the incident due to alcohol.

The suspect met the girl through work. After she arrived at his residence with a female acquaintance, he presented her with an alcoholic drink, police said.

After the incident, both girls left the residence while Yamaguchi was asleep. About one month later, police contacted the suspect about the matter.

Tokio is represented by agency Johnny & Associates. After the agency discussed the matter with the girl, she withdrew the complaint. As a result, prosecutors may now drop the matter.

In 1994, Tokio released its debut album “Love You Only.” Yamaguchi also regularly appears on television programs.

A lawyer for Yamaguchi also revealed that Yamaguchi will suspend all of his entertainment activities. Yamaguchi and the other four Tokio members have been working as special ambassadors for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020.