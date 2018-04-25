Tatsuya Yamaguchi of Tokio accused of molesting school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have sent a member of the popular all-male group Tokio to prosecutors over the alleged molestation of a high school girl, reports NHK (Apr. 25)

According to investigative sources, Tatsuya Yamaguchi, 46, summoned the girl to his residence in Minato Ward in February. He is then alleged to have forcibly kissed her and committed other acts deemed obscene.

Yamaguchi, who has been accused of indecent assault, generally admitted to the allegations during questioning. Initially, he said that he did not recall the incident due to the alcohol.

The suspect met the girl through work. After she arrived at his residence, he presented her with an alcoholic drink, police said.

Tokio is represented by agency Johnny & Associates. After the agency discussed the matter with the girl, she withdrew the complaint. However, prosecutors are expected to continue investigating the matter.

“To drink alcohol and forcibly kiss the victim without thinking about her feelings is inexcusable,” the agency said in issuing an apology.

In 1994, Tokio released its debut album “Love You Only.” Yamaguchi also regularly appears on television programs.