Tokyo cops nab internet services co. for streaming live sex on FC2

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons over the distribution of clips deemed obscene to a live streaming site, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 9).

On four occasions between August 2, 2016 and November 15, 2017, Joji Nakajima, the 40-year-old director of an internet services company, and three other persons allegedly streamed live videos featuring nude women performing acts deemed obscene to the site FC2 Live.

Nakajima and two other suspects, who have been accused of indecent exposure, deny the allegations, telling police that subordinates at the company carried out the crime. The fourth suspect admits to the charges.

FC2 has its servers and corporate base in the U.S. Nakajima’s company serves as agent for FC2, and receives a commission based on viewership, according to police.

The footage was produced inside an apartment Toshima Ward. Between March of 2013 and January of this year, Nakajima’s company received 7.5 million yen in commissions on sales of 220 million yen, police said.