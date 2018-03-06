Osaka: Man, 45, arrested over stabbing death of mother

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man who went missing after his mother was found dead at her residence in the town of Toyono last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 6).

On Monday, police apprehended Kaname Ishibashi in Suita City over the robbery and murder of his mother, 78-year-old Miyoko Ishibashi, whose body was found atop futon with stab wounds to the head, back and side at her residence on March 1.

“I often got angry when my mother scolded me about not having a job, so I decided to kill her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect was found to be in possession of a backpack containing a blood-stained knife and a credit card belonging to his mother at the time of his apprehension.

On the morning of March 1, Miyoko was found to be unconscious and not breathing at the residence by her sister-in-law. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed dead at the scene.

Miyoko shared the residence with her son and sister-in-law. At the time of arrival of emergency services, her son was not present.

Police believe that the suspect fled the scene by taxi after committing the stabbing the night before his mother’s body was discovered. He was tracked down in Suita after police began monitoring purchases made with the credit card.