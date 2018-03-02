Osaka: Police hunt for man after mother found slain

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a 45-year-old man after his mother was found dead in the town of Toyono on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network.

At around 9:40 a.m., a woman reported to emergency services that her sister-in-law was unconscious and not breathing at the residence.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Miyoko Ishihashi, 78, lying face-down atop a futon with stab wounds to the back and side inside on the first floor. She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, Ishihashi shared the residence with her son and sister-in-law. At the time of arrival of emergency services, her son was not present. Police are seeking his whereabouts as a part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman.