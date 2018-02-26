Mother of American suspect: ‘My son’s dream was to marry a Japanese woman’

OSAKA (TR) – The mother of an American male in custody in connection with the disappearance of a 27-year-old woman, who police believe is dead, told Nippon News Network (Feb. 25) that their son has a fondness for Japan.

“My son’s dream was to marry a Japanese woman,” said the mother of Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar as she wiped away tears during an interview with the network in New York. “I don’t know how this could have happened.”

Last week, police arrested Bayraktar in connection with the disappearance of the woman, a resident of Sanda City, Hyogo Prefecture, who was last seen earlier this month. On Saturday, officers found what is believed to be the head of the woman inside a suitcase in a residence in Osaka’s Nishinari Ward. The following day, a torso, two arms and two legs were found in mountainous areas of Osaka and Kyoto prefectures.

The arms and legs appeared to have been severed with a sharp knife. No clothing and personal articles were found with the remains, police said.

“Because he has a fondness for Japan, he said he wants to live there,” the suspect’s mother continued. “Our son is not the type of person who would do a terrible thing.”

During his time in Japan, Bayraktar is believed to have rented several residences, including the one in Nishinari, on a short-term basis.

According to a previous report, the missing woman has been out of contact since she left her office on February 15. The mother of the woman contacted police on February 17 after her daughter’s company said that she failed to arrive at work.

Four or five other women

Security camera footage showed two persons, believed to be her and the suspect, entering another residence in Osaka’s Higashinari Ward early on February 16. Two days later, the suspect was seen carrying a large bag out of the residence. The footage does not show the woman ever leaving the premises.

On February 22, Hyogo police searched the Higashinari residence. However, the woman was not found inside. That same day, police apprehended Bayraktar in Nara Prefecture on suspicion of confining the woman in the Higashinari residence. Upon his arrest, the suspect denied the allegations.

Investigative sources have confirmed that four or five other women arrived at the Higashinari residence while the suspect resided there, according to Fuji News Network (Feb. 25).