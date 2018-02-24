Osaka: American man arrested in connection with missing woman seen carrying large bag

OSAKA (TR) – Investigative sources with the Hyogo Prefectural Police have revealed that a 26-year-old American male in custody over the the disappearance of a missing woman was seen in surveillance camera footage carrying a large bag out of his accommodation in Higashinari Ward, reports NHK (Feb. 24).

On Thursday, police arrested Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar for allegedly confining the woman, a 27-year-old resident of Sanda City, Hyogo Prefecture, in the apartment. The suspect denies the allegations, telling police he has no knowledge of the matter.

According to police, the woman is employed at a company in Osaka. On February 17, the mother of the woman consulted with police after a person at the company said that her daughter failed to arrive at work.

The woman has been out of contact since she left her office on February 15. At around 12: 10 a.m., security camera footage taken near Morinomiya Station shows two people who are believed to be the suspect and the missing woman.

The same two people are seen entering the residence in security camera footage taken at the building. Two days later, the suspect is seen carrying the large bag out of the residence. The footage does not show the woman ever leaving the premises.

On Thursday, Hyogo police searched the residence, which is a property rented for short-term stays. However, the woman was not found inside. The following day, police conducted another search, but no evidence of a crime, such as a bloodstain, was found.

Arrested in Nara City

Police arrested Bayraktar in front of a temporary lodging facility in Nara City, Nara Prefecture. At the time of his apprehension, he was not carrying the bag.

Bayraktar is believed to have kept in contact with the missing woman through a social-networking service. Police are continuing to investigate whether he knows the whereabouts of the woman, according to TBS News (Feb. 23).