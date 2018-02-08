Saitama: Bodies likely belonging to woman and her son found in Tokorozawa residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses likely belonging to an elderly woman and her second son in a residence in Tokorozawa City on Thursday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 8).

At around 1:50 p.m., relatives of the woman, aged in her 70s, and her son, in his 50s, found the bodies collapsed in the bathroom. Police and fire personnel arriving at the residence confirmed both persons dead at the scene.

According to the Tokorozawa Police Station, neither body exhibited external wounds, and there were no bloodstains found in the bathroom. As well, the front door was locked and the interior of the residence had not been ransacked.

The woman lived in the residence alone, and her son visited regularly to help her, police said. After making such a visit on Wednesday, he did not arrive for work on Thursday. His wife and the woman’s eldest son then visited the residence and made the grisly discovery.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the bodies.