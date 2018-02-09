Saitama police open murder case after bodies of woman, man found in Tokorozawa residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after bodies likely belonging to an elderly woman and her second son were found inside a residence in Tokorozawa City, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 9).

At around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, relatives of the woman, aged in her 70s, and her son, in his 50s, found the bodies collapsed in the bathroom. Police and fire personnel arriving at the residence confirmed both persons dead at the scene.

According to the Tokorozawa Police Station, the body of the woman did not exhibit external wounds. However, injuries were observed on the body of the man. As well, the front door was locked and the interior of the residence had not been ransacked.

The woman lived in the residence with a male roommate aged in his 50s, with her second son regularly visiting to help her, police said.

After making such a visit on Wednesday, the son did not arrive for work on Thursday. His wife and the woman’s eldest son then visited the residence and made the grisly discovery.

The male roommate was not present during at the time police arrived. He is sought for questioning in the case, which is being treated as murder.