Tokyo cops make 7th arrest in ¥3.6 billion ‘dangerous drugs’ bust

TOKYO (TR) – Police on Sunday made a seventh arrest in the bust of a large operation that trafficked so-called “dangerous drugs,” reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 5).

On June 8, 2016, an anti-organized crime division of the police seized the 185 kilograms of dangerous drugs, which provide users with hallucinatory effects similar to illegal narcotics, at a residence in Nerima Ward rented by 35-year-old Katsumi Yoneya.

Police estimated the contraband to have an estimated street value of 3.6 billion yen. Last month, police announced the arrest of six suspects for allegedly storing the drugs for the purpose of sale.

On Sunday, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department made the seventh arrest, apprehending Junichi Kanda, 38, who is believed to have sold drugs in the operation, during a raid in which an unspecified amount of contraband was seized.

The suspect has been accused of mailing an undisclosed amount of dangerous drugs and elements of narcotic drugs from Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture to an address in Osaka on a cash-on-delivery basis for 18,000 yen.

Kanda denies the allegations, telling police he mailed paint materials only.

According to police, Kanda peddled dangerous drugs and elements of narcotic drugs on the site Aroma Market. Since September of last year, the business has accumulated 35 million yen in sales.

In 2014, Japan banned the possession and use of dangerous drugs. The seizure in Nerima is the largest on record, police said.