TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested six men for allegedly storing about 185 kilograms of so-called “dangerous drugs” for the purpose of sale at a residence in Nerima Ward two years ago, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 24).

On June 8, 2016, an anti-organized crime division of the police seized the 185 kilograms of dangerous drugs, which provide users with hallucinatory effects similar to illegal narcotics, at a residence rented by 35-year-old Katsumi Yoneya.

Police estimate the contraband to have an estimated street value of 3.6 billion yen.

The six suspects have declined to comment on the allegations, according to police.

Yoneya and the five other suspects are believed to have smuggled the raw materials needed to manufacture the drugs from overseas. The finished products were then sold online, police said.

In 2014, Japan banned the possession and us of dangerous drugs. The seizure in Nerima is the largest on record, police said.

The raid took place after the landlord of the residence consulted with the Nerima Police Station about the possibility that it was being used as a warehouse.