Tokyo Metro subway trains vandalized 3 times in one week

TOKYO (TR) – On Thursday, subway operator Tokyo Metro found that one of its trains had been vandalized with graffiti, the third such case to emerge in the last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 18).

At around 5:00 a.m., Tokyo Metro personnel preparing to start services for the day noticed at Nakano Station that the exterior of one car of a Tozai Line train had been painted with green and purple writing measuring 7 meters wide and 1 meter tall.

The train ran until Myoden Station in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture before being pulled out of service for cleaning.

According to Tokyo Metro, nothing unusual was found during a routine inspection of the train at around 1 a.m. that same day.

Similar markings were found on a Chiyoda Line train at Yoyogi Uehara Station in Shibuya Ward on January 13. Two days later, personnel found two Hibiya Line cars to have been vandalized at Nakameguro Station in Meguro Ward, the operator said.

Tokyo Metro has filed reports claiming property damage with Tokyo Metropolitan Police in the first two cases. A third report is expected to be filed in due course.