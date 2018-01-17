Tokyo Metro subway car found tagged with graffiti in Nakameguro

TOKYO (TR) – Subway operator Tokyo Metro has lodged a complaint with Tokyo Metropolitan Police after one of its subway cars was found to have been vandalized with graffiti in Meguro Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (Jan. 15).

At around 4:45 a.m., Tokyo Metro personnel noticed at Nakameguro Station that the exterior of two cars of the Hibiya Line had been painted with 15 meters of yellow, purple and black writing.

The train ran until Kita Senju Station in Adachi Ward before being pulled out of service.

According to Tokyo Metro, nothing unusual was found during a routine inspection of the train at around 1 a.m. that same day.

Similar markings were found on a Chiyoda Line car at Yoyogi Uehara Station in Shibuya Ward on Saturday, the operator said.