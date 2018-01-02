AV actress Minami Natsuki announces retirement from industry

TOKYO (TR) – Popular adult video (AV) actress Minami Natsuki announced her retirement from the industry on New Year’s Eve.

In a tweet, Natsuki, 25, said she left her agency on December 31 while also thanking her fans. “To all the fans and personnel who supported Natsumi Namimi, thank you very much,” she wrote. “It was enjoyable to be able to work happily for three and a half years.”

In 2014, the native of Aichi Prefecture made her debut for label Prestige. Known for her short hair, she starred in hundreds of films through the middle of 2016. Over her career, she developed a following in China.

In July, 2016, she announced that she was changing to agency Marks Japan. The month before, Tokyo police arrested the president of the agency for coercing a woman to appear as an actress. The arrest was the first in what later became a crackdown on the industry.