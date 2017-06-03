OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested six persons, including a corporate executive, for allegedly dumping the body of a former gang member found buried on a property in Izumi City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (June 1).

In the middle of March, Kazutoshi Yamane, the 47-year-old representative director of a coating company, employee Koji Hirai, 27, and four other persons allegedly dumped the body of the former Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member, 54, beneath a flower bed on the property, located in the Kuzunohacho area.

The body was found lying face-down with a bag over the bed by police in April. It is believed he died some time prior to the discovery.

According to police, the body of the gangster was concealed inside a van parked in the garage of the office of Yamane, located in Takaishi City, in February. The body was later buried in a hole beneath the flower bed on the property in Izumi, which is in the name of Hirai.

Police expect to later apply murder charges to the suspects.