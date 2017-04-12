TOKYO (TR) – For 82-year-old Shigeo Tokuda, the key to prosperity in the adult video (AV) industry is not the use of of drugs or a strict regimen. Rather, it is about a well-balanced diet and the power of observation.

“People are always asking me [about my perseverance], but I don’t do anything special,” Tokuda tells weekly tabloid Shukan Jitsuwa (Feb. 9) in an interview. “That said, I do try to lead a proper lifestyle every day.”

In terms of his diet, the storied veteran, quite possibly the world’s oldest porn star, appears to eat whatever is presented before him. “But I try to eat as many [vegetables] as I can,” he tells the magazine.

That, however, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have likes and dislikes. “Actually, I’m not partial to eggplant and cucumber,” Tokuda says. “Although, if we’re talking about things that give you stamina, I eat eggs every day. I love rice topped with raw egg. I’m saying this in hindsight, but I think I just might maintain a balanced diet that includes things like fish and meat.”

He admits, however, that his body is slowing down, at least compared to the days early in his career when he starred in around 60 titles a year. Nowadays, lengthy shoots demand incredible stamina, making fitness all the more important, he says.

“I wouldn’t go so far as to call them stretches, but I occasionally keep my ankles on the floor while I’m sitting and lift my toes as I roll them around. And at home, I really try not to let anyone get something for me,” Tokuda said, “and if someone’s at the door, I haul myself over to answer. I mean, we’re talking about just standing up and walking a little, but relying on the kindness of people can lead to dwindling stamina.”

Debut in 2004

Work for Tokuda has not always been between the sheets. Born in Tokyo in 1934, he took up employment at a company that makes pachinko machines after graduating from college. In 1974, he switched to a travel agency.

While on a business trip, he stumbled across a porn film on the television of his hotel room. Intrigued, he eventually began research into the industry and subsequently became acquainted with Henry Tsukamoto, a veteran director for production company FA Pro. Tsukamoto suggested that Tokuda give the industry a shot, so to speak. His AV debut came in 2004, when he starred in the “Elderly” series of films for the label Glory Quest.

Keen awareness

In continuing in the industry for more than a decade, a keen awareness of one’s surroundings is even more important than even his aforementioned healthy diet, Tokuda says. “They say that your sex drive dwindles once you get old, but I think it’s because you start to pay less attention to things, and I don’t mean just about women,” he says.

During a shoot, Tokuda carefully observes his fellow performers.

“There’s a bit of time to talk before shooting, so that’s when I’d tell an actress what part of her body I think is beautiful,” Tokuda explains to Jitsuwa. “Who’s gonna hate being told that? And besides, it’s the best way to build communication. Having that desire to observe her plays into being interested in her, which in turn leads to thoughts about her body and what sex would be like with her.”

According to Tokuda, it exercises one’s imagination. “Think about it in terms of health — imagination works the brain, and that’s good news for preventing dementia,” he adds.

Source: “Tokuda Shigeo: 82-sai no AV danyu,” Shukan Jitsuwa (Feb. 9, page 27)

