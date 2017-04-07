Tokyo cops: Another accused groper flees by jumping on tracks in Itabashi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man accused of groping a woman who fled a train station in Itabashi Ward by jumping on railway tracks, at least the fourth such case in the last month, reports TBS News (Apr. 16).

At 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the man allegedly fondled the lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the JR Saikyo Line as it traveled between Itabashi and Ikebukuro stations.

Upon the train’s arrival at Itabashi, other passengers witnessing the crime escorted him off the train. But he fled the scene by jumping from the platform onto the tracks and heading in the direction of Ikebukuro.

The man, believed to be in his early 30s, was wearing a face mask and a suit.

Since the middle of March, at least three similar incidents have taken place in the metropolis, including at Ochanomizu and Ikebukuro stations. No persons have yet been arrested in the cases.

In the latest case, police are searching for the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of disruption of railway operations, according to the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 6).