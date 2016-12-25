CHIBA (TR) – At least 25 windows of buildings and homes were shattered in Matsudo City, police said on Saturday, possibly by a gang of men spotted throwing rocks near train tracks.

Police received reports of windows near JR Shin-Matsudo Station being shattered and “something being thrown from near the railway tracks” at around 1 a.m., TBS News reports (December 24).

Police are investigating the case as property damage after a witness reported seeing multiple foreign men who had stepped onto the railway tracks of the JR Joban Line and were throwing rocks.

A male resident whose window was shattered said his wife “heard noise that traveled throughout the house, and she thought it was so strange so she went to one of the rooms and found the glass in pieces.”

