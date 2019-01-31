 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yamaguchi: Female police officer disciplined over work at sex business

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 31, 2019

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – A female officer with the Yamaguchi Prefectural Police was disciplined last month after it was learned that she was working at a sex business, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 31).

Between September and November, the officer, stationed at the Shimonoseki Police Station, earned 80,000 yen through part-time work at a fuzoku (commercial sex) business in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The matter emerged via an anonymous tip. On December 18, the woman received a pay cut of 10 percent for one month. However, she chose to resign that same day.

Shimnoseki Police Station
A female officer stationed at the Shimnoseki Police Station was working part-time at a sex business in Fukuoka Prefecture (Twitter)

According to investigative sources, the woman was employed at an out-call sex business. When confronted, she admitted to the allegations. “I did it to cover a shortfall in income,” she said.

“We will use training to prevent a recurrence,” a representative of the prefectural police was quoted.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »