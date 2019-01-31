Yamaguchi: Female police officer disciplined over work at sex business

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – A female officer with the Yamaguchi Prefectural Police was disciplined last month after it was learned that she was working at a sex business, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 31).

Between September and November, the officer, stationed at the Shimonoseki Police Station, earned 80,000 yen through part-time work at a fuzoku (commercial sex) business in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The matter emerged via an anonymous tip. On December 18, the woman received a pay cut of 10 percent for one month. However, she chose to resign that same day.

According to investigative sources, the woman was employed at an out-call sex business. When confronted, she admitted to the allegations. “I did it to cover a shortfall in income,” she said.

“We will use training to prevent a recurrence,” a representative of the prefectural police was quoted.