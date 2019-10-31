 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yamagata: Elderly man, wife found dead in Nanyo residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 31, 2019

YAMAGATA (TR) – Yamagata Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpses of an elderly man and his wife in their residence in Nanyo City, reports NHK (Oct. 30).

At around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a welfare officer for the city tipped off police after finding the bodies of Kojiro Saito, 82, and his wife, 78-year-old Kikue, in the living room.

According to police, there were no signs that an intruder had entered the premises, nor that a struggle took place.

An elderly man and his wife were found dead in their residence in Nanyo City on Wednesday (Twitter)

Prior to the discovery, a newspaper deliveryman noticed an accumulation of newspapers at the residence and alerted the city office.

A neighbor told TBS News (Oct. 31) that Kikue had been suffering from an illness and Kojiro served as her nurse.

Police are now seeking the causes of death of both persons.

