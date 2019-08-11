Woman, infant daughter die in plunge from building in apparent suicide

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman, 37, and her infant daughter plunged to their deaths from their apartment building in Otsu City in an apparent forced double suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 11).

At around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, a male resident of the building, located in the Nionohama area, tipped off police. “I heard a loud sound and found the woman and daughter collapsed,” he said in making the call.

Officers from the Otsu Police Station found the woman and her daughter lying face-down and bleeding from the head atop a parking lot for the building. They were later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police believe the woman jumped from their apartment in the building while holding her daughter in intentionally taking their lives.

Police are questioning the woman’s husband about the incident.