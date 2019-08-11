 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman, infant daughter die in plunge from building in apparent suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 11, 2019

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman, 37, and her infant daughter plunged to their deaths from their apartment building in Otsu City in an apparent forced double suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 11).

At around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, a male resident of the building, located in the Nionohama area, tipped off police. “I heard a loud sound and found the woman and daughter collapsed,” he said in making the call.

Officers from the Otsu Police Station found the woman and her daughter lying face-down and bleeding from the head atop a parking lot for the building. They were later confirmed dead at a hospital.

A woman and her daughter plunged to their deaths from their apartment building in Otsu City on Sunday (Twitter)

Police believe the woman jumped from their apartment in the building while holding her daughter in intentionally taking their lives.

Police are questioning the woman’s husband about the incident.

