Woman dressed as man in assaulting judge after ruling

TOKYO (TR) – A 39-year-old woman dressed as a man while assaulting a male judge in a toilet after becoming dissatisfied with a ruling at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 9).

At around 10:30 a.m., Chie Kamata, of no known occupation, allegedly used a wooden cane — measuring 76 centimeters in length — to assault the judge, aged in his 30s, in the back of the head as he washed his hands inside a toilet on the 13th floor of the courthouse, according to the Marunouchi Police Station.

The judge suffered minor injuries, police said.

Kamata, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations. “I was dissatisfied with the protocol of a civil trial,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After committing the crime, Kamata fled the scene. The suspect was later arrested by police after she entered a women’s toilet on the 11th floor. Upon her apprehension, she was in possession of the cane.

Prior to the incident, Kamata entered nearby Hibiya Park to put on a hair piece, glasses and business suit to pose as man, police said.