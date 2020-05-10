Two nude corpses found in Hachioji love hotel room

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpses of a man and woman inside the room of a love hotel in Hachioji City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 10).

At around 7:30 p.m., a staff member at the hotel alerted police after finding the nude bodies atop the bed of a room. The man was lying face-down. Meanwhile, the woman was on her back.

According to the Hachioji Police Station, the man, believed to be in his 50s, and the woman (30s) had suffered wounds delivered by a knife. A knife was retrieved from inside.

The couple checked into the room the day before. The employee entered the room after the couple failed to check out.

The love hotel is located about 400 meters from JR Hachioji Station.

Police are treating the case as a forced double suicide.