Two decayed corpses found in Ome residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 18, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses inside a residence in Ome City on Monday, reports TBS News (Aug. 17).

At around 9:30 a.m., a cleaning staff member noticed a foul smell coming from inside. A representative of the management company then alerted police.

Officers arriving at the scene found the decayed bodies of a man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, lying face-up inside.

The upper body of the man was clothed in underwear. Meanwhile, the woman was wearing a diaper. Both persons are believed to have died a long time before the discovery, police said.

According to police, there was no evidence of forced entry. The interior of the residence was strewn with garbage.

