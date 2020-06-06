Two corpses found in Harumi apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses inside an apartment in Chuo Ward on Friday, reports NHK (June 5).

According to police, the 14th-floor residence, located in a building in the Harumi area, is occupied by an woman in her 80s and her daughter, aged in her 50s.

One of the bodies was atop a futon, the other in corridor. Their genders are not known. The persons are believed to have died between three and four months ago.

Upon the arrival of police, the front door was locked. As well, there were no signs of a break-in, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the bodies.