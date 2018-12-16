Toyama: Man’s corpse found in smashed display window

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a hit-and-run incident after the corpse of a man was found inside a smashed display window at a store in Toyama City, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 15).

At around 5:20 a.m., Toshihiro Funasaki, 50, was found collapsed inside the smashed display window of a stationery store in the Yatsuomachi Higashimachi area by a company employee working nearby.

Emergency personnel arriving at the store confirmed him dead at the scene, according to the Toyama-Nishi Police Station.

The entrance to the store faces a street. When the body of a Funasaki was found, he had wounds throughout his body, caused by the shards of glass found around him. His body did not have any other injuries, police said.

Police suspect that a vehicle traveling on the road struck Funasaki, knocking through the window.