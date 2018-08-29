Tokyo: Security camera footage shows theft of ‘power stone’ from shop

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who stole a high-end bracelet affixed with a so-called “power stone” from a shop in Taito Ward last week, reports TBS News (Aug. 28).

On August 25, the perpetrator pocketed the bracelet — valued at around 100,000 yen — from a shelf. The bracelet, containing the gemstone Larimar, is said to bring its wearer good luck.

In security camera footage taken inside the shop, the perpetrator, attired in a white shirt and black pants, is shown taking the bracelet from the shelf with his left hand while examining other items and slipping it into his pocket.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of theft.