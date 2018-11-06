Tokyo: Man, 51, accused of raping teen girl on Shinjuku road

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 51-year-old male company employee over the alleged rape of a high school girl in Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 6).

On July 3, Kozo Yoshinaga called out to the girl, 15, as she commuted home on a road in the Hyakunincho, saying, “Wow, it is hot today.”

After embracing the girl, he dragged her by the hand to an alley where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Yoshinaga, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I could not suppress my excitement, and I acted without thinking,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

Yoshinaga became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now investigating whether Yoshinaga was behind several other incidents involving young women that have taken place in the same area this year.