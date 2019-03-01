Tokyo: Man, 25, accused of assaulting teen girl, stealing her underwear

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for assaulting a teenage girl in Adachi Ward and stealing her underwear nearly three years ago, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 28).

In September, 2016, Shotaro Ohata, of no known occupation, allegedly came up from behind the girl, then a 15-year-old high school student, at the entrance of an apartment building and embraced her. After knocking her to the ground and blocking her mouth, he snatched her underwear.

Ohata, who was arrested on Wednesday, admits to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, Ohata fled the scene. In making his escape, he collided with a wall. A DNA analysis of sweat found on the wall proved to be a match for the suspect, police said.

Prior to the arrest of the suspect, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police web site posted images taken from security camera footage that showed Ohata in seeking the help of the public in his apprehension.