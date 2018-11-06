Tokyo: Illegal casino masqueraded as internet cafe

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Shinjuku Ward that masqueraded as an internet cafe, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 5).

On November 2, police raided casino Rob Roy, located in the Kabukicho red-light district, and arrested manager Hajime Akinaga, 43, and two other employees for allowing customers to wager on slot and card games via computers connected to an overseas site.

Police also seized 15 computers from inside the premises.

Akinaga denies the allegations. However, the other two suspects admit to the charges.

Rob Roy billed itself as an internet cafe. The business was outfitted with nine security cameras and five doors at the entrance to monitor customers coming and going.

Since opening in August of last year, the casino has accumulated 160 million yen in sales.