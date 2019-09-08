 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo Customs: Seizures of fake brand goods up 80% this year

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 8, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Customs revealed on Friday that seizures of fake brand-name goods surged over the first half of the year, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 6).

According to the bureau, about 105,970 hats, wallets, bags, neckties, shoes, jewelry and other items that violated trademarks for such brands as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel were seized by officials between January and June.

The figure is an increase by 80 percent over the same period last year. This year is the third straight year that the amount seized exceeded 100,000, the bureau said.

Tokyo Customs displayed fake bags, neckties and shoes on Friday (Twitter)

Seizures of fake electronic cigarette cartridges, medical supplies and cosmetics also are on the rise, the bureau said.

