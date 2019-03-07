Tokyo cops: Woman received dose of stimulant drugs 100 times fatal amount

TOKYO (TR) – Following the arrest of a 68-year-old man for allegedly murdering a woman at his residence with stimulant drugs last year, police have revealed that the amount of drugs found in her system far exceeded the lethal amount, reports NHK (Mar. 6).

On July 22, Nobuaki Ishihara, a real estate executive, allegedly provided Yuri Igarashi, 28, with a large quantity of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at his residence in the Shinsencho area of Shibuya Ward.

According to police, the results of an autopsy revealed that Igashi had been provided a dose of stimulant drugs that was 100 times the amount considered lethal. Police believe that the suspect mixed the drugs into an alcoholic drink consumed by Igarashi.

Ishihara, who was accused of murder on Wednesday, denies the allegations. “It is not a fact that stimulant drugs were mixed [into a drink],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to his arrest, Ishihara said during voluntary questioning that he became acquainted with the victim, who lived in Itabashi Ward, through a club that requires a membership in 2016.

Police also found that Igarashi sent a message on the day of the incident via the smartphone application Line to an acquaintance in which she said she “had refused to take drugs as advised by a man but carelessly consumed [Japanese] sake mixed with [drugs].”

The following morning, Ishihara found Igarashi “not moving.” After he summoned emergency services to the residence, Igarashi was confirmed dead.

Igarashi was married and living in Itabashi Ward. The morning after the incident, police contacted her husband, saying “a corpse has been found.”

Police are now investigating how Ishihara obtained the stimulant drugs.