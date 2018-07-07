Tokyo: Cops raid slot parlor in Kabukicho, arrest 11

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a slot parlor operating illegally in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (July 6).

On Wednesday, police raided Max, located in a basement building, and arrested manager Masato Miyazaki, 44, and three other employees for providing gambling on 48 pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines deemed to be in violation of the law.

According to police, Miyazaki admits to the allegations. Police also arrested seven customers, aged in their 20s to 40s.

Max collected about 120 million yen in revenue since opening in July of last year, police said.

The parlor, which was open between 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., did not include a signboard outside. To gain entry, customers had to have been referred by an employee or solicited by a street tout, police said.