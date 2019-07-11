 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Bodies of woman and man found in Adachi residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman inside a residence in Adachi Ward on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (July 11).

At around 2:30 p.m., a woman living in the same municipally run apartment complex notified police after noticing an accumulation of mail at the residence. “I cannot contact [the occupants],” she added.

Officers arriving at the apartment found the body of the man, believed to be in 70s, atop a mattress in a room. The body of the woman, likely a female acquaintance also in her 70s, was nearby.

Adachi Ward on Wednesday
The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a residence in Adachi Ward on Wednesday (Twitter)

According to police, neither body showed signs of external wounds. However, both persons were severely under weight.

Police are now seeking the causes of death of the persons.

Published in Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »