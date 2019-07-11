Tokyo: Bodies of woman and man found in Adachi residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman inside a residence in Adachi Ward on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (July 11).

At around 2:30 p.m., a woman living in the same municipally run apartment complex notified police after noticing an accumulation of mail at the residence. “I cannot contact [the occupants],” she added.

Officers arriving at the apartment found the body of the man, believed to be in 70s, atop a mattress in a room. The body of the woman, likely a female acquaintance also in her 70s, was nearby.

According to police, neither body showed signs of external wounds. However, both persons were severely under weight.

Police are now seeking the causes of death of the persons.