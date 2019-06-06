Tokyo: Area around construction site evacuated after unexploded ordnance found

TOKYO (TR) – Workers at offices near a construction site for a new apartment building in Koto Ward were evacuated on Wednesday after an unexploded ordnance was found, authorities said, reports Fuji News Network (June 5).

At around 8:30 a.m., a member of the construction crew tipped off local authorities after the ordinance — measuring 1.2 meters long — was unearthed at the site, located near the Ariake Tennis Park.

According to the authorities, the ordinance is a 500-pound incendiary bomb that was dropped by the U.S. military during World War II.

Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force arrived at the scene and began removing the fuse of the bomb. It was later loaded onto the back of a truck and hauled from the site.

After the discovery, 51 employees at offices located were the site were evacuated due to concerns the ordnance could explode. The evacuation order was in place until 6:00 p..