Tokyo: Unexploded ordnance found at Ariake construction site

TOKYO (TR) – An unexploded ordnance was found at a constructions site for a new apartment building in Koto Ward on Friday, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 5).

At around 9:30 a.m., a member of the construction crew tipped off police after the ordinance — measuring 1.2 meters long and 35 centimeters in diameter — was unearthed at the site, located in the Ariake area.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the ordinance is a 500-pound incendiary bomb that was dropped by the U.S. military during World War II.

After the discovery, workers were evacuated from the site. Members of the GSDF arrived at the scene and began removing the fuse of the bomb. As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the work was still ongoing.