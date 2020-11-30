Tokyo: 2 corpses found in Nezu residence; murder-suicide suspected

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the discovery of two bodies inside an apartment in Bunkyo Ward on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 29).

At around 5:40 p.m., an employee for a security company alerted police after finding the bodies of a man and his wife, both 82, inside the apartment, located in a building in the Nezu area.

According to the Motofuji Police Station, the woman was found inside the bedroom on the ninth floor with a necktie around her neck. Her husband was on the floor of the kitchen, located on the floor above.

The husband owns the building. The employee entered the unit at the request of the couple’s daughter after she had been unable to contact them over an extended period.

Upon the entry of the employee, the front door was locked and there was no signs of the interior having been ransacked.