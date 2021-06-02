Talent agent accused of holding illicit photo shoots featuring underage girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man who ran an illicit business in Shinjuku Ward that employed an underage girl, reports Jiji Press (June 2).

In February, Yukio Saegusa, 60, allegedly recruited male customers to photograph an underage girl while she modeled swimsuits and uniforms at a studio.

Saegusa is the manager of a modeling agency. According to police, the suspect promoted the shoots on the internet, saying “a 16-year-old girl” is available.

During the sessions, the girl posed seductively, including with her legs apart. She also appeared topless, police said.

Nationwide first

Such a business typically uses the abbreviation “JK,” or joshi kosei (high school girl), for advertising.

However, legislation went into effect nationwide in 2017 that says the operation of businesses that employ girls to model for photo shoots or provide massages must register with the local public safety commission.

According to police, Saegusa did not file such paperwork. The arrest of the suspect under the JK law is a nationwide first.

Police also accused Saegusa of violating the anti-child pornography law. Police did not reveal whether he admits to the allegations.