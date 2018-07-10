Stabbing at Gunma supermarket leaves 2 hurt

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police arrested a man after a stabbing incident at a supermarket in Maebashi City on Tuesday left two employees hurt, reports NHK (July 10).

At around noon, police were tipped off that employees at an outlet of supermarket Beisia, located in the Iwagamimachi area, had been stabbed.

The victims, one male and one female, were rushed to a hospital with unspecified injuries. However, the condition of neither is considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers subsequently arrested the man, whose identity is not known, on suspicion of attempted murder. He was in possession of two knives upon his apprehension, police said.