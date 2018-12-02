Shizuoka: Man, 78, found murdered at residence

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police launched a criminal investigation after the body of a 78-year-old man was found at his residence in Numazu City last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 2).

At around 6:10 p.m. on December 1, the body of Kazuo Tamura was found by his son at the residence. “My father is collapsed and not breathing,” the son said telephoning emergency services. “There are signs that he was in a fight.”

According to the Numazu Kita Fire Station, Tamura was found in the second-floor residence with a wound to the head. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the Numazu Police Station, Tamura shared the residence with another son. Police are now seeking to question the other son in the case, which is being treated as murder.